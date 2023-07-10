Lana Del Rey has broken her silence regarding her controversial Glastonbury set which was cut short. The American singer’s show started late, breaking strict curfew rules laid out at the festival, with organisers forced to turn her mic off.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old performed to a packed crowd at London’s BST Hyde Park, and made light of the incident at Glastonbury, which at the time, left some of her fans in tears.

When introducing her track Diet Mountain Dew, Lana joked: “I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that.” Just before her final song, Video Games, she made another reference to the now-infamous set, adding: “It’s worth it if the power is cut.”

At Glastonbury, the Lust for Life singer arrived on stage more than 30 minutes late, and at the time, claimed she was late because she was getting her hair done. She was due to take to the stage at 10:30pm, but arrived on stage more than 30 minutes late.

Glastonbury are known for having a very strict midnight curfew, and her set was originally set to end at 11:45pm, but her being half an hour late caused her to overrun. When she finally took to the stage, she was welcomed by boos.