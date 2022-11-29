Another series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here has come and gone. English footballer and Lioness Jill Scott triumphed over a final line-up of Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and controversial Conservative Matt Hancock - but it turns out it was a lot closer than you think.

That is according to official voting figures that have been confirmed by ITV. Over 12 million votes were cast in total and the gap between the victor and another contestant was narrower than viewers might expect.

Advertisement

Ever since Mike Tindall’s elimination from I’m A Celeb - with the former rugby man finishing a respectable fourth place - Jill Scott was a clear favourite amongst the bookies. The 35-year-old sportswoman from Sunderland received 47.29% of the public vote.

While Hollyoaks star Owen Warner found himself finishing just behind Jill in second place. The actor saw just under a third of the total number of votes with 30.99%.

Most Popular

Finishing in third was the UK government’s former Health Secretary Matt Hancock. The Conservative MP received 21.72% of the public vote which saw him booted out of the jungle and back to partner Gina Colangelo.

Advertisement