Harry Potter fans are set to be thrilled as a new quidditch video game is in the works for the first time in more than a decade. Harry Potter Quidditch Champions is currently being worked on by Warner Bros and is being produced by Unbroken Studios.

The Independent reports the Harry Potter Quidditch Champions is a fast-paced competitive multiplayer game based on the magical sport from the films. And although Harry Potter gaming fans will be aware of the Hogwarts Legacy game which can be played online, this will be the first since 2003 centred around the broomstick-based sport.

The news comes days after Warner Bros. announced that a decade-long Harry Potter TV show would be made for the new Max streaming service (formerly HBO Max). Details about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions are still vague but keen players have the chance to sign up for access to test out the early releases.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ release date and platforms

A release date has not yet been revealed for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, but Warner Bros says that it will be playable on both PC and games consoles, though does not detail which ones exactly or when it will be released.

How to playtest ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’

