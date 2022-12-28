New year, new Good Morning Britain line-up. The ITV morning show has confirmed new faces will join the show later this week as the show gets a shake-up.

ITV has revealed the new host will be Radio X broadcaster Gordon Smart, who will take to the iconic desk alongside Charlotte Hawkins. Currently, Hawkins is hosting alongside Rob Rinder who is holding down the fort until Smart makes his debut.

Advertisement

The 42-year-old is expected to join the show on Thursday (December 29). You will be able to watch his debut on ITV1 and ITV from 6am.

Smart said: "I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing stable of talent, in front and behind the camera, on Good Morning Britain. So many of the issues facing the country right now are close to home and I’m relishing the chance to join the debate.”

Most Popular

Don’t worry though, this doesn’t mean that any of our beloved regular hosts will be departing. Regular presenters Susanna Reid, Ranvir Singh, Richard Madeley, Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and of course, fan favourite Martin Lewis will all return in the New Year.

Advertisement

Who is Gordon Smart?

Gordon Smart is a Scottish Broadcaster born in Edinburgh. He kicked off his career as a journalist at DC Thomson in Dundee where he was employed as a junior reporter for the Evening Telegraph and Dundee Courier. Most notably, Smart was the editor of The Scottish Sun.

Advertisement