It’s just one-week until millions of people suffer friction burns from rapidly clicking or tapping refresh like their life depends on it. While it will be months until Glastonbury start to release their star-studded line-up, a few names are already pulling ahead in the bookies list of favourites.

According to OLBG, six acts are in the running so far. Taylor Swift - who is on the list - was confirmed for the pandemic-scrubbed Glastonbury 2020 before being replaced by Billie Eilish at last year’s rescheduled event.

Eminem is also garnering a lot of attention with the rapper reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with the festival over a prime-time slot. Eminem would become the third hip-hop artist to top the Pyramid Stage bill at Glastonbury, following Stormzy in 2019 and Kendrick Lamar in 2021.

Glastonbury Music Festival came under criticism earlier this year after tickets for the 2023 event increased to £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets.

Lead organiser and festival founder Michael Eavis’ daughter, Emily Eavis, addressed the price hike saying: “We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID.”

Who are favourites to headline Glastonbury 2023?

Arctic Monkeys are odds-on favourites to headline Glastonbury 2023 and if confirmed, it will be the third time the band top the Pyramid Stage bill, having previously done so in 2007 and 2013.

Cult fans of Harry Styles and Taylor Swift will be eager to see their artists make their debut performance at the iconic stage but the bookmakers are less convinced. Here’s a list of favourite artists to headline, their odds and probability:

Arctic Monkeys are favourite to headline Glastonbury 2023

Arctic Monkeys - Odds: 1/10 | Probability: 90.9%

Elton John - Odds: 2/5 | Probability: 71.4%

Guns n Roses - Odds: 2/5 | Probability: 71.4%

Taylor Swift - Odds: 2/1 | Probability: 33.3%

Harry Styles - Odds: 4/1 | Probability: 20.0%

Eminem - Odds: 5/1 | Probability: 16.7%

Register for Glastonbury 2023

To beat the infamous bots and re-sellers, Glastonbury Festival requires anyone hoping to buy the much-desired tickets to pre-register. While registration does not guarantee you a ticket, you will need your unique registration number to purchase tickets when they go on sale.

Anyone aged 12 and under on the date of the festival, doesn’t need a ticket and so won’t need to be registered. If you would like to be heading to Worthy Farm next summer, you have until 5pm on October 31 to get registered via See Tickets

Glastonbury 2023 ticket sale

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023, taking place from June 21-25, go on sale next month. Tickets including coach travel go on sale at 6pm on November 3 and general admission tickets go on sale at 9am on November 6.