Mum Kerry Ratcliffe was left heartbroken when her daughter Bella lost six fingers in a freak fly tipping incident behind her home. Bella suffered the life-changing injuries in April behind her home in Salford, Greater Manchester.

According to mum of five Kerry, Bella was making a den out of various objects around the area, when she stood on a table which began to collapse. Bella then lost her fingers after trying to grab onto a fence to break her fall.

After spending 12 hours in A&E, doctors were unable to reattach the fingers. Kerry told the Manchester Evening News: “It’s heartbreaking. We heard screaming and a neighbour ran over and then my son pushed me back inside and said ‘she has got no fingers’, then I collapsed. She was in Wythenshawe Hospital. She was in surgery for 12 hours to reattach. It did not go to plan.”

Despite the horrifying incident, Bella is now ”adapting really well’ and has since returned to school. Kerry says that Bella will one day have a prosthetic hand - but until then is calling on the local authority to make sure this never happens to another child.

