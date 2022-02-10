Get 2 for 1 on chocolate and sweets at Showcase cinemas this Palentine's Day!

Showcase Cinemas is celebrating Palentine’s and Galentine’s Day this year by offering its Insider members a buy one get one free on chocolates and sweets on Sunday February 13th.

The day before February 14th is labelled Palentine’s/Galentine’s Day, encouraging people to to get together with their besties and celebrate ahead of the traditional Valentine’s Day.

To mark the occasion, Showcase Cinemas will be gifting sweet-toothed Insiders a 2 for 1, meaning pals and gals can enjoy their favourite cinema snack for a fraction of the price.

Guests will be able to enjoy new releases including the highly anticipated murder mystery, Death on the Nile, and the movie adaptation of the hugely popular videogame Uncharted, both of which hit the big screen on Friday.

Showcase Cinemas UK General Manager, Mark Barlow, said: “Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone, so this year we have turned our attention to Palentine’s/Galentine’s Day.

So we are offering our loyal Insider members 2 for 1 on chocolate and sweets on February 13th. Guests can sit back, relax and watch the latest releases on the big screen, while enjoying their favourite snacks.”