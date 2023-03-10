Asda and Morrisons are removing restrictions on the sale of some fruits and vegetables as supply issues, said to be caused by bad weather, are easing. BBC reported limits on cucumbers will be lifted at Morrisons, whilst restrictions on lettuce and broccoli will be removed at Asda.

However, restrictions of three per person on tomatoes and peppers at Asda will remain in place whilst Morrisons still limits tomatoes, lettuce and peppers to two per person. Asda is also fully lifting restrictions on cucumbers, lettuces, broccoli, cauliflower, raspberries and salad leaves.

Supplies have been tight due to farmers in reducing their use of greenhouses due to higher electricity prices. The National Farmers’ Union has since called for more help for British farmers.

According to the British Retail Consortium , the UK imports approximately 95% of its tomatoes and 90% of its lettuces, the majority of which come from Spain and North Africa. At this time of year, the UK also gets some produce from domestic growers and the Netherlands.

Supermarkets across the country have been imposing restrictions on their customers since last month after difficult weather conditions in the South of Europe and Northern Africa disrupted harvest for some fruit and vegetables, including tomatoes and peppers.

According to Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, the shortages are expected to last only a few weeks. As of now, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl have implemented restrictions, but Sainsbury’s, Tesco reportedly have not.

