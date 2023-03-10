Fortnite fans have taken to social media as the video game experienced technical issues this morning (March 10). According to Downdetector, Fortnite has been experiencing server issues since around 6.30 am.

Hundreds of people have reported issues with the game relating to server connections. However, the Fortnite Status Twitter account which keeps players up to date with news has tweeted in relation to the Fortnight Mega update which could be causing the problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fortnite Status account wrote: “Incoming… Downtime for #FortniteMEGA begins at 2 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled shortly before.

“We experienced a brief issue causing Arena playlists to become unavailable. This has now been fixed.

Most Popular

“Downtime for v24.00 #FortniteMega has begun. Matchmaking is now disabled.”

Fortnite fans have shared their frustration with not being able to access the game. One person tweeted: “POV: You wake up at 12:00 get 2 hours of sleep and do Fortnite servers still down.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another said: “Fortnite Fortnite is being broken it won’t let me load into the lobby.”

And a third wrote: “anyone else having a problem not being able to load into Fortnite? #FortniteMEGA”

Why is Fortnite not working? Here is why Fortnite is not working and - what is in the Fortnite item shop?

Fortnite warned fans the update would start at 2am on Friday but fans have been left disappointed as they still cannot access the game. National World has contacted Fortnite for a comment.

Advertisement