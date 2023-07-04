The Flying Scotsman has been captured en route to Aberdeen for a centenary journey. The iconic steam train has been making its way across the UK after departing London Kings Cross for York on Friday (June 30) as part of the 100-year-anniversary “centenary weekender” tour .

The locomotive travelled to Edinburgh on Saturday (July 1) before leaving Edinburgh Waverley station on Monday morning (July 3) at 9.41am and heading towards Abderdeen. Today (Tuesday, July 4) marks the last day of the tour and will see the Scotsman travel south to York before making its way back to London.

Flying Scotsman passes over the Forth Bridge as part of a series of events to celebrate her centenary. The world famous steam locomotive left Edinburgh heading north to Aberdeen. Flying Scotsman passes over the Forth Bridge as part of a series of events to celebrate her centenary. The world famous steam locomotive left Edinburgh heading north to Aberdeen.

The trip was organised by The Railway Touring Company and seeks to celebrate the historic steam train, which was the first to reach 100mph. The train was launched in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster Works, South Yorkshire.

