Eurovision 2023 is almost here, and for the first time in 25 years the famous contest is taking place in the UK. Mae Muller will be flying the flag for the UK in Liverpool on Saturday May 13.

Ahead of the competition, betting company Ladbrokes ran a poll which was voted on by 1,000 people. The aim of the poll was to find who the people of the UK would most want to represent them at Eurovision.

The results are in and 20% of the UK would like to see Adele give up her Las Vegas residency and represent the UK. Singer songwriter Ed Sheeran was a close second with 19% of the votes.

Elsewhere, 17% would like to see Robbie Williams do the same. However, only 10% would opt for Harry Styles.

For commentating duties, 21% would like to see Alan Carr step into Graham Norton’s shoes and take over. 16% would nominate Holly Willoughby for the job. Just 4% would like to see Gemma Collins commentate.

Jessica O’Reilly, head of Ladbrokes PR said: “The nation would love to see Adele take on Eurovision and it's safe to say she would be the overwhelming favourite to win.

“It’s been 42 years since Bucks Fizz tasted Eurovision success, but decades on, our survey shows their tune is still popular with Eurovision fans too.”

Top ten acts that the public voted to represent the UK

