After a miserably cold and wet March, Brits are finally set to bask in some decent sunshine this Easter weekend - when temperatures will soar as high as in Barcelona on what could be the hottest day of the year so far. The warm weather will peak on Easter Sunday (April 9) when forecasters say the mercury could reach 18C - hotter than Monaco in the south of France.

The spike in temperatures is thought to be down to a high pressure system building in the UK. People will no doubt be heading into the sunshine over the Easter break especially in the south of England which is likely to be dry throughout the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Met Office chief forecaster, Dan Suri , said that mixed weather conditions will settle as we head towards Easter weekend. He said: “Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, unsettled conditions will see bands of rain with some heavy bursts in places moving eastwards throughout early Thursday (April 6).

"As this clears a mixture of sunshine and showers will prevail for much of Thursday before a more settled pattern establishes for Good Friday and Easter Saturday as high pressure begins to build.”

Most Popular

Brits are set to bask in temperatures of up to 18c this Easter weekend - hotter than Monaco.

Grahame Madge , also of the Met Office , told the Mirror it could be possible to be the “warmest day of the year”, beating the 17.8C we’ve had so far. He added: “For people planning anything over the weekend then Monday is probably going to be the most unsettled of the days but overall it’s going to be sunny and fine.”

Advertisement