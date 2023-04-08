Many of us celebrate Easter every year whether for religious reasons or otherwise. With thousands enjoying a four day weekend, thanks to Good Friday and Easter Monday, you might like to test just how much you actually know about the holiday.

Easter usually coincides with the return of nicer weather in the UK, perfect for heading outdoors on an Easter egg hunt. It’s reported that on Easter Sunday this year, some parts of the country will be warmer than Barcelona.

After Christmas, New Year’s and Valentine’s Day, Easter is the last widely-celebrated holiday until Halloween, which occurs more than six months later at the end of October. Good Friday was also the first bank holiday since January 2.

So, with all that being said, how much do you actually know about Easter? Take this quiz to find out your knowledge of Easter!

What part of a chocolate bunny do 70 percent of people eat first? How many Easter eggs are sold in the UK every year? What is the Sunday before Easter Sunday called? What is the official flower of Easter? What meat is traditionally consumed on Easter Sunday? Which country started the tradition of the Easter bunny? Which company makes creme eggs? According to The Bible, how many days were there between Jesus’ death and resurrection? What does the cross on a hot crossed bun symbolise? Where is the most popular Easter parade held each year?

Easter quiz answers

