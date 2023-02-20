Driving examiners to strike for 10 days throughout March- here’s when and where action will take place
The driving examiner strikes will take place on different dates around the UK
Driving examiners who are part of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) will strike in March. The strikes are part of the union’s ongoing dispute with the government and employers.
PCS members will strike across 10 days of March. The strike will be regional with each area striking for two consecutive days.
According to the PCS, their previous rolling strike action across the DVSA was well supported and an estimated £2.8million was lost in driving test revenue. The aim is for this latest action to have a significant impact on the employer’s operations.
The first day of strike action will be March 6 and impact Driving and Vehicle Standard Agency (DVSA) test centres in London and the south east. The final day of action in the latest period of rolling strike action will be on March 27 and 28 with centres across north east England and Scotland impacted.
Full list of DVSA workers strike dates March 2023
- March 6 and 7: London and south east
- March 9 and 10: South west and Wales
- March 20 and 21: East Midlands, West Midlands & Eastern England
- March 23 and 24: North west and Yorkshire & Humber
- March 27 and 28: Northern England and Scotland