Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett invested into a rather unusual business during the latest episode of the popular BBC show.

Each episode, the den floor is opened up to budding entrepreneurs, who pitch their business proposals in the hope of sealing an investment deal from one of the wealthy tycoons.

Business partners Rebecca Joy and Natalie Dianna were looking for a £50,000 investment in exchange for a 10% share in their "conscious, luxury and vegan handbag brand", which they named Freeda Rome.

The luxury handbags were described by the pair as a perfect accessory for ‘bad girls who do good things’. The duo said: "As far as we’re aware, nobody else is putting erotic stories in handbags. Not only that, but we’re managing to bring a luxury element to something that isn’t animal leather."

This led to an intrigued Peter Jones reading out the message inside, saying: "’Still holding onto his neck she gripped him tighter. He came face-to-face with her and paused for the last time.’ And it goes on."

Although Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies, Touker Suleyman, and Peter Jones all opted out of putting their money forward, founder of the social marketing agency Social Chain and podcast host Steven Barlett was quick to jump at the opportunity to work with the two entrepreneurs.

He said: "I also like you two as entrepreneurs. I would enjoy working with you. I’m going to make you an offer. I’m going to offer you all of the money for 20 per cent of the business."

Steven Bartlett is a 30-year-old businessman and podcaster.