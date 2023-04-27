A dog owner has been fined over £750 for allowing their pet to poo in their own garden. The punishment came after neighbours made complaints about the smell.

The owner, from Stanley, County Durham, who was not named, had previously ignored four notices from Durham County Council to clean up the garden before being taken to court. Neighbours first made their complaints last year and the owner was served with a Community Protection Warning last October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time the dog owner was given a week to clean the mess but no action had been taken when council officials went back to inspect the property. Photos from the property show the garden covered in dog waste as well as discarded furniture.

After refusing to clean the garden, the dog owner was prosecuted but then failed to attend court on April 19. Despite the failure to appear in court, the case was proven, with the resident being given until May 17 to pay £754 or face further legal action.

Most Popular

A nearby resident said: “I don’t know the person involved but I know the neighbours have been getting fed-up with the smell and having to look at it all the time. It’s pretty rank, especially when the weather gets warmer. You can only imagine how bad the stench will be. I think everyone’s pretty happy that the council has taken action.”

Council neighbourhood protection manager, Ian Hoult, said: “The build-up of mess in the yard was not only unsightly, but was becoming a health risk, specifically for children in the area which is unacceptable. We receive almost 4,000 reports a year about untidy yards and gardens that are having a negative impact on our communities.

Advertisement

Neighbours complained to the local council after the smell of dog waste got stronger

Advertisement