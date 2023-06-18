Hairy Biker Dave Myers has given an update on his cancer battle after revealing he has endured 30 rounds of chemotherapy. The TV chef and BBC star was diagnosed with the disease in May last year.

In a new interview with The Times, Dave, who is half of the Hairy Biker duo alongside Si King, revealed he has had 30 rounds of chemotherapy but “it’s going the right way,” before sharing his taxing treatment schedule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told The Times : “I’m doing all right. It’s a work in progress. We’ve had some hard years but this one’s been… I’ve had 30 lots of chemo, spread over three weeks and then a week off. It’s going the right way.”

The TV star added that his doctors believe they can turn the last bit of his cancer “off with radiotherapy.” He added: “’So that’s five sessions every other week and then I go film in Scotland for two weeks, then go back on chemo, but that’ll be twice a month.”

Most Popular

Dave and Si are due to film a BBC travel series, Hairy Bikers Go West, which will see the pair travel from Scotland to Devon across eight episodes. However, Si has spoken out about how he finds it “very difficult” to verbalise his stress over Dave’s condition.

Hairy Bikers Dave Myers cancer update following 30 rounds of chemotherapy

Si told The Times: “There’s a sense of loss, but there’s also that sense of hope, you know, knowing my mate as I do. He’s a scrapper. He’s a fighter. But there were certain points that I thought, ‘Where’s it going to go? What is happening to my friend?’."

Advertisement

Dave went public with his cancer diagnosis in May 2022 when his chemotherapy treatment caused him to lose all of his hair, including his beard.

Advertisement

The TV chef also told how at times he was too ill to walk and unable to ride his motorcycle due to being unsteady, while in addition to his hair, he also lost his eyelashes.