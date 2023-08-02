Stephen Mulhern has reportedly been lined up to replace Phillip Schofield and join Holly Willoughby as a co-host of ITV show Dancing on Ice. This comes after Schofield stepped back from all ITV roles following his high profile scandal.

It signs off a busy few months for the Catchphrase star, who is also set to front a Deal or No Deal reboot. According to people close to Mulhern, he has been officially offered the role and is planning to accept.

The door was left open for someone to front the show after Schofield quit ITV amid the row over his affair with a much younger colleague on This Morning. Mulhern was immediately considered a favourite. He has a net worth of around £5 million.

In June, Schofield was dropped by his agents and left ITV with immediate effect. In a statement he said: “I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife. I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.”

Stephen Mulhern has fronted a number of ITV shows and was drafted in to replace Schofield on Dancing on Ice when he was off ill in February 2022. He also has presenting history with Holly, as the pair fronted Saturday Showdown on CITV together during the early 2000s.