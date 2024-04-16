Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A criminal gang operating out of Blackburn have been jailed for more than 40 years after concealing large amounts of cocaine in cheese.

Lancashire Police raided a unit at the Old Fire Station in Blackburn and found a £17.2 million haul of cocaine.

The unit belonged to 46-year-old Saleem Chaudhri, who had hidden the large amounts of cocaine inside blocks of Gouda cheese. The drugs - imported from Belgium - were due to be distributed around the United Kingdom.

The package containing cocaine hidden in Gouda.

As the investigation continued, police identified that 28-year-old defendant Rieddul Mohabath was directing couriers to Blackburn to pick up large quantities of cocaine.

Following the arrests of Chaudhri and the courier, enquiries showed that a second courier left Blackburn and headed back towards Mohabath’s base in South Shields. Throughout this period the courier was in contact with Mohabath.

On July 3 2023, Lancashire Police arrested Mohabath and outside his home in Dean Road, South Shields, was an Audi containing snap bags of cocaine.

A property linked to him in Jarrow, South Shields, was searched and in the basement police found a significant amount of cash, a cash counting machine and suspected Class A drugs of varying weights.

Inside the unit where the cocaine was found.

Evidence shows that between September 2022 and May 2023 Chaudhri agreed to sell over 2000 kilos of cocaine worth over £70 million.

Chaudhri pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine and money laundering and on Friday April 12, he was jailed at Preston Crown Court for 27 and a half years.