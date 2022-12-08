New data has revealed which of the leading supermarkets have seen food prices rise fastest during the cost of living crisis - and the results may surprise you. The figures have been released by Which? after the consumer champions tracked tens of thousands of products across eight major supermarket chains .

The research shows that budget-friendly supermarkets Aldi and Lidl are the worst supermarkets for price increases, with inflation hikes of 19.6% and 19% respectively over the past year. Despite this, the data found that both retailers still work out cheapest for customers.

In terms of overall inflation, the discount stores were followed by Asda (15.2%), Morrisons (14.4%), Waitrose (14.2%), Sainsbury’s (13.7%) and Tesco (12.6%). Online supermarket Ocado boasts the least inflation overall at 10.3%.

The research also shows how prices of own-brand and budget ranges have rocketed compared to branded and “premium” foods. In terms of budget food, the biggest price increase was recorded at Tesco where Creamfields Soft Cheese rose from 49p to 84p for 200 grams - a whopping 72% increase.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s Simply Muesli (1kg) increased in price from £1.20 in 2021 to £2.03 in 2022 - up by 70%. But mid-priced own-brand products saw the biggest increase overall. For example, Waitrose chocolate chip shortbread almost tripled in price from 82p to £2.25 - an increase of 175%, despite the chain showing some of the lowest inflation rates.

The second biggest spike on a mid-priced own brand product was the Asda Chilli Con Carne ready meal that jumped from £1.20 to £2.79 - a 132% increase.

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said: “Our inflation tracker lays bare the shocking scale of soaring food and drink prices - including on budget and own-brand products. While the data paints a bleak picture, we hope the tracker will help millions of people find the best possible value with their weekly shop during the cost of living crisis.