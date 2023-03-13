Ruthie Henshall is set for a brand new role on ITV soap Coronation Street, and fans of the West End legend will not have to wait long, with Henshall to begin her role as close friend of Glenda Shuttleworth next month.

The Shuttleworth’s are now a permanent fixture on the UK’s longest running soap, with former Benidorm star Tony Maudsley portraying undertaker George Shuttleworth, and striking up a romantic connection with long-term resident Eileen Grimshaw.

Not long after he settled on the cobbles, his sister Glenda (Jodie Prenger) joined and quickly made her own circle of friends, even getting a job in the infamous Rovers Return pub, and becoming a key figure with lots of screen time.

And now Henshall is set to arrive with her character, Estelle, described as “an old friend of Glenda Shuttleworth”. Her first scenes will see Henshall row with George about the cost of her mother’s funeral. She then bumps into Glenda, with the pair reminiscing about their past life working on cruise ships together.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "It’s not long before Estelle is trying to talk Glenda into buying into her theatre school franchise Little Big Shotz, but how will Eileen react when George offers to help his sister with financial backing?"

Henshall has described the role as "one of the most enjoyable guest roles of my career" and added: "I can’t believe after years of the street being in my life that I finally get to tread the cobbles."

She continued: "Getting to act with Jodie was a joy and every member of the cast was welcoming and kind. Estelle is delighted to find her old friend Glenda and share a show tune or two to remember times spent entertaining on board cruises. I am so excited and delighted to be on the street where so many brilliant actors strut, and have strutted their stuff.”

Henshall is one of the most recognised people in London’s West End due to roles in the likes of Cats, Miss Saigon, Crazy For You, She Loves Me, Marguerite, Oliver!, A Chorus Line, Les Misérables, Billy Elliot, and Chicago.