Claire Sweeney has confirmed that she, as well as her co-star Maureen Lipman, are already back in filming and returning to Coronation Street soon. Sweeney was a recent arrival on the cobbles, but left alongside her on-screen mother.

Her arrival promised a high profile storyline but her stint appeared to be short one, with fans unsure if the duo would return. But, speaking to Lorraine Kelly, Sweeney confirmed they would be back in August.

She explained: "I’m back on August 16th on screen and I’m back in the thick of filming, working with the wonderful Alan Halsall. He’s so good, and Maureen, and Sally Carman as well, I love it."

Her return may come at the same time that Stephanie Davis joins Coronation Street. Davis will portray the role of Courtney Vance for a high-profile summer storyline as Courtney, the glamorous wife of Darren, one of Dev Alahan’s new business associates.

It’s somewhat of a coup for Coronation Street to get Davis, who was previously cast as Sinead O’Connor in Hollyoaks. She was on screen there from 2010 until 2015 before returning three years later.

