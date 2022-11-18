The Children In Need Appeal is back on BBC, with a star studded lineup, musical performances and sketches to collect money for disadvantaged children. The fundraiser show, hosted from Salford will be presented by former Arsenal footballer Alex Scott, who returns for her third year.

Last year, the Children In Need Appeal raised £51 million for disadvantaged children across the UK. The money is used to support some 2,600 charities and projects around the country.

Joining Alex Scott as this year’s presenters are comedians Jason Manford and Chris Ramsey, wheelchair basketball player Ade Adepitan MBE and actress and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc. BBC also promises an exciting lineup, including a first preview of the UK’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest performance, and live performances by Lewis Capaldi, Diversity and the Children In Need Appeal Choir, taking on Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know.

The night will see a special children’s takeover of game show Blankety Blank with Bradley Walch and contestants Maisie Smith and John Waite, and The Repair Shop team share the story behind a very special restoration and will be revealing the results of the repair on the BBC Children in Need stage.

And as the UK prepares for the 15th incarnation of Doctor Who, played by Ncuti Gatwa, there is one question on everyone’s mind; who will be the new companion? According to a Tweet by BBC’s Doctor Who, the answer to that question will be announced during the Children In Need Appeal tonight.

A returning segment of the show is the famous Red Chair from the Graham Norton Show where celebrities will have their stories judged and their fate put in the hands of children. And Romesh Ranganathan will host a special version of The Weakest Link - with ‘a BBC Children In Need Appeal Twist’.

The entertainment and humour will be mixed with appeal films being aired throughout the evening. And the Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser Of The Year Awards will be presented by BBC Radio 2’s Michael Ball OBE, honouring the people supporting the Children In Need. This year will see two awards; one of young fundraisers and one for adults.

How to watch the BBC’s Children In Need Appeal - The Great SPOTacular Appeal Night

BBC’s Children In Need Appeal is back live from Salford tonight.