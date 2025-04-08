Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One in four Brits would dump their partner if their dress sense changed for the worse.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s one of the findings of a new survey which also discovered the importance of in-person shopping, with more than six in 10 people saying they preferred this to online purchasing.

The study, conducted by Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet, revealed 63% of Brits are turning their back on digital spending. The data forms the basis of Cheshire Oaks’ 2025 style report, delving into the UK’s style stories of the last three decades, as the designer outlet celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheshire Oaks designer outlet village | Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet

The report revealed that Brits’ newfound penchant to return to the high street and shopping outlets stems from being able to try on clothes (79%), assessing clothing quality (70%) and avoiding delivery delays (54%).

What’s more, the report discovered nearly seven million Brits shop for personal items at least once a week, with peak shopping hours surprisingly between 9am – 11am.

The shopping destination has supported Brits in discovering their own style for the last three decades since originally opening in 1995, expanding exponentially over time to now boasts more than 400,000 sq ft of retail space. With over 4,000 employees and over 21 million items sold annually, Cheshire Oaks is one of the biggest and most established retail outlets in the UK.

Elsewhere, fashion isn’t just a personal statement – it can make or break a relationship, with the data revealing that one in four Brits (23%) would consider leaving a partner if their dress sense changed for the worst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the last three decades of fashion, it’s clear the Brits still value the nostalgia of the 90s, with almost a quarter (23%) of Brits having items in their wardrobe which are at least 25 years old, with 14% having items which they’ve had for more than 30 years.

Cheshire Oaks | Cheshire Oaks

When it comes to the rise and fall of fashion trends over the last 30 years, the nation’s appetite to enjoy nostalgic looks is plain to see.

Baggy trousers, once an iconic look of the 90s and 00s, is top of the list of trends UK shoppers are most happy to see return to prominence, with more than two in five (22%) delighted to see this, while tracksuits (18%) and full denim outfits (16%) are also a welcome addition to people’s 2025 look.

To mark the milestone birthday of the brand, Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet in Ellesmere Port on the Wirral is launching a series of celebratory events throughout 2025, starting with a ‘Style Stories’ competition, giving customers the chance to share their own style journeys on social media for a chance to win a £3,000 shopping trip for three generations to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny Murray, general manager at Cheshire Oaks said: “During my time in the business, it has delighted me to see the incredible growth and evolution of the centre, with an enhanced guest experience, introduction of new brands and delivering outstanding centre architecture. We are never standing still and to reach such a big milestone is very exciting.

“With the ease of which people can now shop online, it’s fantastic to see that Brits are falling back in love with visiting the shops themselves with family and friends. Our data actually shows that on average people in the UK don’t discover their true fashion sense until they’re 25, and we’re proud to have been with them every step of the way.

“Cheshire Oaks started in 1995 with 35 stores; we now have 165 different retail units, with a huge £44m expansion completed as recently as 2019, and we’re continuing to expand. Our average footfall now equates to the population of New York City and we can’t wait for our loyal customers to join us in the birthday celebrations throughout the year.”

For more information, visit: https://www.mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-cheshire-oaks/