Celine Dion diagnosed with rare incurable neurological illness Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome. In a highly emotional video on Instagram, the Canadian songstress opened up about her disorder, and how it will affect her upcoming tour in 2023.

In the video, 54 year-old Dion says: “Hello everyone, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person.

“As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I’m ready now. I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.

“Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome which affects 1 in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.”

Stiff Person Disorder is currently incurable, but Celine says in the social media video to her fans that she is doing everything to slow down progression and minimise symptoms. The Canadian singer also tells us that the disorder, which affects every aspect of her life, has forced her to cancel and reschedule her 2023 European tour which included several dates in the UK.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to. It hurts me to tell you today that this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me help. I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.”

She ends her Instagram message with: “Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon.”

Celine Dion has had medical issues before, when she had to cancel her North American tour in 2022. The singer also cancelled her Las Vegas residency citing health issues.

Her shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London scheduled for March and April 2023 have all been postponed to later dates in 2024.

Rescheduled UK tour dates

April 9, 2024 - Manchester, AO Arena

April 10, 2024 - Manchester, AO Arena

April 13, 2024 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

April 14, 2024 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

April 17, 2024 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

April 18, 2024 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

April 21, 2024 - London, The O2