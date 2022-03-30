Caribbean street food range with 5 different meal options launches at Sainsbury’s

Supermarket giant Sainsbury's has launched a brand new Caribbean street food range from the leading provider of Caribbean food and drink products to the UK.

The Jamaican-inspired Irie Eats authentic street food range features five different traditional Caribbean meals, from Caribbean Curry to Spicy Jerk Wrap Kits with different degrees of spiciness, as well as a side dish of Rice & Peas.

What do the kits contain?

Irie Eats: the Caribbean street food range launching at Sainsbury's (Image: Irie Eats)

The meal kits are easy to make in under 25 minutes and contains authentic ingredients, such as the signature jerk seasoning sourced from trusted Jamaican growers.

The kits just require the addition of protein (chicken or plant-based protein) or vegetables so are perfect for vegetarians and vegans too.

The new street food range has been created by Grace Foods UK, which has established brands including Grace Jerk Sauces and Grace tropical drinks.

What has been said?

Giuseppe Vullo, Grace Foods UK Brand Manager, said: "recent research has found almost half of UK consumers who are looking to try a new world food category would opt for Caribbean food, so there is a demand for Caribbean food amongst UK consumers with or without Caribbean heritage.

"The Irie Eats kits give all the ingredients and instructions to quickly and simply create a Caribbean meal, for two or for a family for four, without firing up the barbecue and sourcing and measuring the mix of spices

"The Irie Eats range is really versatile, and is proving as popular with students wanting to quickly spice up their food options as it is with parents looking to create a Caribbean meal for the whole family."