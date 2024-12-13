By 2027 most purchases will be preloved for nearly half of Gen Z shoppers

A study of 4,000 adults revealed those aged 18 to 27 intend to cut down on new buys by a third in the next two years | SWNS

Four in 10 Gen Zs estimate at least 75 per cent of their purchases will be second-hand in three years.

A study of 4,000 adults revealed those aged 18 to 27 intend to cut down on new buys by 32 per cent in the next two years – with around a third (31 per cent) of what they currently own already pre-loved.

And 40 per cent of Gen Z get more of an endorphin rush finding pre-owned items than buying them new.

Nearly a third (32 per cent) claim the quality is often as good as buying new, while 36 per cent simply want to reduce their impact on the environment.

And more than half (59 per cent) of Millennials, aged 28 to 43, are also keen to buy more pre-loved items in the next two years – intending to cut down on their new purchases by 37 per cent.

But it’s not just younger people with second hand intentions, as one in 10 Boomers - those aged 60 to 78 - are inspired by their grown-up children already cutting down on buying new.

It also emerged 28 per cent of Gen Z favour gifting pre-loved or refurbished gifts to loved ones, with 43 per cent believing they make more thoughtful, original or romantic presents.

Sam Littlejohn, head of returns and repairs at Amazon, which commissioned the survey, said: “It’s great to see people actively planning to purchase non-new items even more in the future.

“The second-hand economy is growing quickly, and as Christmas approaches, we expect to see a big uptick in people searching for refurbished or pre-loved items for their friends and family members.

“Plus in many cases gifting this way means they can afford items that otherwise could have been out of their price range.”

Almost a third of Gen Z prefer second-hand gifts like old records, vintage clothes or retro household furniture | Shutterstock

Not all of Gen Z want to ‘shop new’

The research revealed the most popular occasions to gift a pre-loved item for young people are birthdays, Christmas and as a thank-you for something.

Although 26 per cent of Gen X, aged 44 to 59, say they are happy to receive a surprise gift at any time of year.

When it comes to receiving gifts, 30 per cent of Gen Z prefer second-hand gifts like old records, vintage clothes or retro household furniture.

Having a treasured item restored to new or working condition – as a gift - also scored highly, with 20 per cent of votes from the 18 to 27 age group.

This was a more popular present for Gen Zs to receive than an expensive perfume or a ‘grand gesture’ seemingly designed to be shared on Instagram.

But 30 per cent of Gen Z also like to give pre-loved gifts because it’s important to the environment to not always shop ‘new’.

When it comes to finding quality pre-loved and refurbished items online, 17 per cent of Gen Z trust social media influencers to give them advice and recommendations, with 36 per cent getting tips from friends.

But just three per cent of Gen X will trust what they see someone on social media saying about buying pre-owned.

Second-hand items people tend to shop for include personal tech, fashion and accessories and homeware or kitchen gadgets.

And 23 per cent of Boomers make sure their homes stay clutter-free by following a ‘one-in-one-out’ policy at home - donating or selling items they already own to make way for new possessions - according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Sam Littlejohn from the online retailer - which sells used, returned and open-box products through Amazon Resale – added “It’s clear that pre-loved and refurbished gifts are celebrated as much for their quality as their uniqueness.

“This is reflected on our store - with sales of second-hand goods in the UK rising by 15 per cent over the past two years alone.

“People are finding that such gifts show a level of care and thoughtfulness that stands out, especially in a time when individuality is cherished and people are looking for bargains.

“As this trend continues, we expect to see it become a staple part of how people think about gifting, adding a new layer of meaning to special occasions."