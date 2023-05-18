Bumble has rolled out a new feature using Spotify to encourage music compatibility with potential matches. Users who have their profiles connected to their Spotify account will now be able to see who is “music compatible” with them.

Bumble daters can now share their “Top Artists” with potential matches, with the app now revealing mutual favourites at the top of profiles, making it easier to connect with people that have similar music tastes. The popular dating app has been working with Spotify since 2016, with the feature becoming increasingly popular with users.

The dating app has said that people that have Spotify linked are also more likely to receive right swipes over those who don’t. Bumble’s sex and relationships expert, Shan Boodram , said: "Despite the popular belief that opposites attract, research has consistently shown that having similarities in important areas, such as values and lifestyles, is actually the key to a successful romantic relationship.

"Discovering that you and a potential romantic partner love the same artist is a fun and fast way to establish common ground, plus it provides a natural segue to start other important conversations around each person’s priorities and passions."

How to connect Spotify accounts to a Bumble profile

To enable the new Top Artists feature on your Bumble profile, you need to connect it to your Spotify profile. To connect Spotify to Bumble you need to:

Tap the grey silhouette in the bottom left of your phone screen Click Complete my profile in the centre of the screen to open the profile editor Scroll down to Linked Accounts Click the green Connect your Spotify bar Enter your Spotify login details and click Login Accept the Terms & Conditions