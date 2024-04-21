Brother and sister hug as they reunite after 45 years apart in emotional video
and live on Freeview channel 276
Video shows the emotional moment a brother and sister were reunited after 45 years. Tony Beckett, 69, and Mary Dunstan, 72, last saw each other in 1979 before Mary moved to Adelaide, Australia. Following the death of Mary’s husband in 2021, and Tony’s wife in 2023, the siblings knew they should reunite. The pair reunited at Norwich train station on April 16.
The last time Mary visited their hometown was in October 1979, after the birth of her daughter, Sam, who accompanied her on this year's trip back.
Mary cared for her husband who was living with dementia for the last ten years, preventing her from considering an earlier reunion. Tony’s mortgage and living costs had stopped him from taking the trip to Australia.
The family will be spending time together and reliving memories while Mary is in the UK.
She said: "We left as we thought we'd have a better life for our kids in Australia and we didn’t make a mistake. All our children have done well - there are no regrets. But I've missed my family a lot, especially Tony as we were the closest out of the siblings in terms of age. We fought like cats and dogs, but we were all very close."