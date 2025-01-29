Workers waste four days of annual leave a year on ‘boring’ life admin like going to the doctors or tidying the house - and they’re not happy about it.

The outcry comes following a recent study of 2,000 employees that found four in 10 Brits dislike the fact they have to use their precious time off for unwanted life admin.

For many, this includes taking time off work just to get on top of paying their bills, carrying out household repairs, or taking their car to the garage.

In fact, 13 per cent of us have ended up using our annual leave to manage emails and schedule appointments.

The research was commissioned by easyJet Holidays to launch its ‘Life Admin Concierge’ – a limited-edition package holiday which provides an exclusive PA service, enabling customers to handover tedious tasks.

It was uncovered that six in 10 Brits would like to see businesses offer ‘Life Admin Days’ off to employees in addition to their regular holiday allowance. With 27 per cent agreeing three extra days should be added each year to help deal with day-to-day tasks.

easyJet Holidays has introduced a concierge service | Will Ireland/PinPep

Six in 10 Brits would like ‘Life Admin Days’ off work

Paul Bixby, chief commercial officer at easyJet Holidays, said: “We believe that everyone deserves a brilliant holiday, free of the stresses of life admin at home.

“Our concierge offering is designed to make that vision a reality, so customers can relax and unwind in one of Europe’s most loved destinations, knowing their admin tasks are taken care of.”

According to 42 per cent of respondents, the stress of life admin has risen over the past three years as a staggering 36 per cent were unable to recall the last time they truly relaxed during their annual leave. A further four in 10 admit that they find it hard to unwind on holiday due to a plethora of household chores.

More than half of those polled believe the corporate term ‘I’m on annual leave’ should be dispensed with and returned to ‘I’m on holiday’.

Vicky Silverthorn, a leading professional home organiser and author, partnered with easyJet Holidays for the campaign.

She believes the effects of life admin can take a toll on wellness, stating: "Modern life is stressful and holidays are essential to restoring balance.

“The mental load of routine chores and admin can detract from the restorative benefits of taking a proper break.

“To fully experience the rejuvenation that vacations offer, it’s essential to plan ahead and disconnect from routine responsibilities.

“By reducing the burden, we create mental space for a more restorative and revitalising holiday experience."

16 per cent take time off to carry out household repairs | Shutterstock

Top 10 life admin tasks that hinder holiday time:

Bills Household repairs Managing emails Scheduling appointments Budgeting/financial appointments Arranging household maintenance Pet care Shopping for household essentials Doctors' appointments Decorating/ DIY tasks