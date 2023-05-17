Spain has been the favourite summer destination for many Brits for their getaway, and the best way of getting around can often be by bicycle instead of doing it on foot. However, if you’re caught cycling while wearing earphones, you can face consequences.

According to an expert at Cycle SOS , while it is not illegal to cycle in the UK whilst wearing earphones or headphones, it is still illegal in popular holiday locations such as Spain and France.

Legal team leader at Cycle SOS, Lena Farnell said the ban came into force in France in 2015, whilst current Spanish law, (updated in 2014) states that you cannot cycle whilst listening to music through headphones or earbuds.

She said: “Cyclists who are caught wearing earphones can expect to pay a €200 fine in Spain, whilst if you’re found in breach of the rules in France, you can expect to be fined €135.”

Italy and Portugal however take a different stance, requiring that cyclists wear just one earphone whilst cycling, with a penalty of approximately €160 if you’re wearing both earphones whilst cycling in Italy.

She said it is recommended that people don’t wear earphones whilst they are cycling as it could present a safety risk to themselves and other road users. Listening to music also compromises a cyclist’s ability to listen to road traffic, including the sirens of emergency vehicles.

She said: “They may also be less aware of warning signals such as vehicles using their horn or pedestrians shouting. Not wearing earphones allows cyclists to be more aware of their surroundings, helping them to cycle in a safer way, which will reduce the number of road traffic accidents.”

Lena added: “If cyclists opt to wear earphones, in a country or state where this is legal, there are a number of actions that cyclists can take to mitigate the risks involved. Cyclists should ensure that the volume of their music is relatively low and that the chosen style of music will not cause them to ride more recklessly.

Brits could face €200 fine for wearing this item while cycling in Spain (Getty Images)

“Ultimately, wearing one earphone can be safer than two and it would be recommended that cyclists remove their earphones altogether when they are cycling in busy areas.”