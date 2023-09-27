Flights to popular destinations including Paris, Amsterdam, and Barcelona have all been cancelled from the London airport

British Airways has cancelled several flights from a major UK airport today (Wednesday 27 September).

It comes after the airline cancelled a number of flights to and from Heathrow Airport last week due to “high winds”.

The airline said last Wednesday (20 September) that the windy weather had resulted in Air Traffic Control restrictions which is limiting the number of aircraft that can land/depart per hour at Heathrow.

British Airways said in a statement last Wednesday : “Like other airlines, due to high winds, we have had to slightly reduce our schedule today. We’ve been in touch with customers to apologise and provide them with rebooking options or the option to receive a full refund.”

Today there are more British Airways flights that have been cancelled from Heathrow. Flights to destinations including Paris, Amsterdam, and Barcelona have all been cancelled.

Airline cancels flights from major UK airport due to ‘high winds’. (Photo: Getty Images)

Storm Agnes is set to cause more travel chaos this week as the Met Office forecasts “disruptive” 80mph winds with “power cuts possible”.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Wednesday (27 September) and Thursday (28 September). It is in place from 12pm until 7am on Thursday.

The Met Office warned that the “spell of strong and disruptive winds” is likely to cause some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Listed are the British Airways flights that have been cancelled from Heathrow Airport today (Wednesday 27 September).

British Airways cancelled flights from Heathrow - departures

07:50 BA flight to Edinburgh

08:15 BA flight to Glasgow

09:45 BA flight to Los Angeles

11:10 BA flight to Paris

11:10 BA flight to Dusseldorf

11:40 BA flight to Amsterdam

16:10 BA flight to Zurich

16:20 BA flight to Copenhagen

16:55 BA flight to Barcelona

British Airways cancelled flights from Heathrow - arrivals

10:50 BA flight from Dublin

11:15 BA flight from Geneva

11:40 BA flight from Edinburgh

12:10 BA flight from Glasgow

14:30 BA flight from Paris

14:45 BA flight from Dusseldorf

15:15 BA flight from Amsterdam

15:30 BA flight from Tokyo

20:25 BA flight from Zurich

21:05 BA flight from Copenhagen

22:00 BA flight from Barcelona