Brecon Beacons National Park has announced that it has undergone a major name change in a bid to stave off global warming and celebrate its 66th anniversary. The park has opted to now go by its Welsh name instead.

From Monday (April 17) it will adopt the name of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park or the Bannau for short. Bannau is Welsh for peaks and Brycheiniog refers to the old kingdom of King Brychan from the fifth century.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Park bosses have explained that the decision was made as it no longer fit its ethos, as the global warming-inspired name represented wood-burning and carbon-emitting beacons. Instead, they want it to be celebrated for its natural and cultural heritage.

Bannau Brycheiniog is aiming to become net-zero by 2035, have nature recovering with clean water environment by the end of this decade, and meet the health, economic, recreational and residential needs of its visitors by 2028.

Most Popular

Chief executive Catherine Mealing-Jones said in a statement: “It just felt the right time to reclaim the old name for the area. [It] reflects our commitment to the Welsh language.

"But we understand people are used to calling the park by the name everyone’s used for 66 years, so we don’t expect everyone to use it, at least straight away."

Advertisement

Bannau Brycheiniog covers approximately 520 square miles of south and mid Wales and is a popular destination for hikers, tourists and those who love the outside. An average of four million visitors take a trip to the National Park each year.

Advertisement

It has become the second Welsh park to adopt a Welsh-only name. Snowdonia, now known as Eryri, made the same decision last year.

How to pronounce Bannau Brycheiniog

Brecon Beacons National Park will now be known as Bannau Brycheiniog - Credit: Adobe

Advertisement