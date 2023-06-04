Superstar Beyoncé has ordered yet another impressive amount of takeaway food, this time for a private party following night four of the London Renaissance tour performances. The American singer ordered over £2,000 worth of fried chicken for a private event at an Oxford Street store.

The Crazy in Love singer is set to perform the final night of five sell-out shows at Tottenham Hotspur stadium tonight. On Saturday, Beyoncé held a private event choosing to snub fine-dining for her iconic post-show takeout.

Beyoncé placed an order with London fried chicken chain, Chicken Shop with an order costing around £2,000, which included 50 chicken burgers. The global megastar also ordered 600 chicken tenders, 75 portions of chips and 20 vegan burgers.

The large takeaway order was sent to a private event at the FLANNELS X Beyoncé Renaissance pop-up on Oxford Street. An exhibition shopping space has taken over the store which showcases installations and merch from the singer’s current tour, as well as the couture collection in collaboration with Balmain.

This was the third time Beyoncé’s food order has hit the headlines whilst touring the UK. A £50 Indian order in Sunderland included a curry tapas box made up of chicken masala, lamb curry, chicken bhuna, vegetable bhajis, pilau rice and Indian chunky chips, as well as a smashed pizza burger.

