Most of the audience arrive VERY early and have to queue. You have to give in any phones or recording devices for the full 10 hours. It also means the audience (apart from celebrities and close family who get to keep theirs) can’t vote.

My friend and I were booted out of our balcony seats above the judges table by a crew so they could get a shot of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announcing couples for the dance off (results show). They popped themselves gingerly on the edge of the ballroom balcony and Tess was so terrified of the height she was white and literally trembling with fear - Claudia kept a tight grip on her. I felt for Tess but it says something about her professionalism that she still managed the short pieces to camera (although there were several takes - she shrieked when a piece of tinsel came floating past her head as she was so tense). When they had finished ( and she’d recovered from the experience) she still found time to compliment my dress though.

The entire operation is fuelled by Custard Creams. You think I’m joking but most of the audience are there for 9-10 hours and the only food available is free biscuits and water which are dolled out in between show filming. The audience is heavily advised to eat a big meal beforehand (though I saw pizza and champagne delivered to VIPs).

Both shows are filmed on the Saturday, one after another, with the same audience. When they say ‘yesterday’ in the interviews it’s still today. There’s only approximately 30-40 minutes between Saturday live show and Sunday show filming. The dancers are absolutely shattered and those in the dance-off are on their last legs and use ice buckets backstage. Filming only finished around 11.30pm -we the audience are begged to stay quiet about the results - and most manage it.

Strictly is the only show on TV with a live band and singers all the way through - they are amazing and cope with the banter and long shift very well, even playing happy birthday to to an audience member.

Warm up guy Stuart Holdham, working closely with floor manager Alan Conley (yes, he’s comedian Brian Conley’s brother), actually hold the whole shebang together, keeping the audience laughing and behaving. They even tell off celebrities when required - eliminated Strictly star Zara McDermott nearly lost her front row seat for wandering off. They cueing up clapping and booing. - and, yes, even that is rehearsed.