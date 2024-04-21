Beagle cross dog sits on his couch and is engrossed in his favourite film The Lion King in funny video

Winston rests his head on a teddy, engrossed in the film, but sits up alarmed as he watches Mufasa die and jumps at the screen when Scar appears - watch below.
By Jessica Martin
Published 21st Apr 2024, 18:22 BST
A funny video shows a beagle cross dog sitting on his couch watching The Lion King and reacting to emotional scenes in the film.

Winston, six, is a massive fan of the big screen and is transfixed when his favourite films are on. His owner Gabrielle Pelfrey, 28, says she always played films for him when he was a puppy but never believed he was properly watching.

This changed when Gabrielle put The Lion King on, with Winston being obsessed with the film. The Disney classic is Winston's favourite and he can't help but react when watching it.

Video footage shows the beagle cross jumping up at the screen and barking when the villain Scar is shown. The video also captured Winston's emotional reaction when Mufasa died.

Beagle cross dog Winston loves watching films.

Gabrielle, who works in veterinary medicine in Ohio, USA, said: "At first we thought there is no way he's paying attention but then these reactions started and we were like oh my gosh he really is.

"He can tell from the body language from the live action movies who's good and who is evil. That's when he started barking at Scar and I had to hold him back! We think it's hilarious, he's so smart.”

