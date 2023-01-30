BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend has announced the lineup for its music festival this year, with the appearance of award winning chart-topper Lewis Capaldi, Manchester-based pop rock band 1975, and hit song ‘Escapism’ singer RAYE.

The three-day festival, set to be held in Dundee in May, will also feature Niall Horan, who recently released a brand new single ‘Heaven’, ‘Softly’ singer Arlo Parks, and Anne-Marie, whose hit ‘Rockabye’ topped UK Singles Chart, with more acts set to be announced.

The news was confirmed by Greg James on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show. John Alexander, Dundee City Council leader, told the BBC : "This is an incredible opportunity for Dundee and we are looking forward to hosting such an exciting event at Camperdown Park after the disappointment of 2020’s cancellation.

"Radio 1’s Big Weekend will showcase Dundee not only to the tens of thousands of people who attend, but also the millions who will watch and listen through the BBC. We expect a huge economic boost for the area as the event has been worth millions of pounds to previous host locations."

The popular music festival will pitch up at Camperdown Park from May 26 to 28, with 80,000 fans expected to attend. It was supposed to happen in the Scottish city in 2020 - but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and AJ Tracey were some of the acts expected to play in 2020. It will be the second year the event has returned since the start of the pandemic, with Big Weekend happening virtually in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, Coventry hosted the event with Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Central Cee and Joy Crookes taking to the stage. Further information about Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023, including the full line-up and ticketing details, will be announced in the coming months.