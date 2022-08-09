BBC bosses have announced that a new actress will be joining the cast of EastEnders to portray the role of Jack Branning’s daughter.

Amy Mitchell, the daughter of the late Roxy Mitchell and Jack Branning, has been recast, with Ellie Dadd replacing Amy Burke, who held the role since 2014.

It’s rumoured that Amy, the result of a one-night stand between Jack and Roxy, is going to have “significant” scenes coming soon, with Dadd’s first scenes as Amy Mitchell set to air on Tuesday, 9 August.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Eastenders insider told Metro : “The recast decision is one that happens a lot with actors playing children growing up on soaps, as more adult storylines come into play.

“There are some significant storylines ahead for Amy; the decision was not any reflection on Abbie, who is much loved among the cast and crew at EastEnders.”

Speaking on yet another re-cast for Amy, who has now had four actresses portray the role, an Eastenders spokesperson added: “It is not unusual in continuing drama to recast young actors as children take on more challenging adult storylines. We wish Abbie all the best for the future.”

Who is Ellie Dadd?

New actress Ellie Dadd, who also had a role in Silent Witness took to Instagram to give her almost 2,000 followers the news, saying “After two months of filming I am finally able to announce that I will be joining the cast of Eastenders as Amy Mitchell.

“It all feels like a dream and I can’t thank everyone at EastEnders enough for giving me this opportunity.”

Ellie is 17 years old, and has previously performed in Matilda the Musical, and is just four years older than Amy Mitchell, who was born in 2008.