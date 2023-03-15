Banksy has claimed a new mural that has been spotted on the outside wall of a derelict farmhouse. It is located in the seaside town of Herne Bay in Kent.

Morning is Broken, which is the title given to the mural, shows a young boy opening curtains that have been made of corrugated iron. Perched alongside the child is a cute cat, with both figures painted completely black.

The anonymous street artist from Bristol claimed the artwork in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Though pictures seem to show the fate of the remarkable design, with workers seen destroying it with machinery.

Owners of the land that the Blacksole farmhouse is found on have confirmed that demolition work of the structure is well underway.

