Bake Off: The Professionals 2023 cast revealed ahead of new series - full list
The cast for this year’s Bake Off: The Professionals has been revealed ahead of the upcoming series.
Bake Off: The Professionals is back with a brand new cast of baking experts putting their skills to the test. The Great British Bake Off alumni and Junior Bake Off judge Liam Charles returns to Firle Place in Sussex to issue a new raft of challenges. And, this year, he has a new co-host: comedian, actress and writer Ellie Taylor.
Benoit Blin, Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, and Cherish Finden, formerly Executive Pastry Chef of the Pan Pacific London Hotel,will return to the judges panel for the competition.
But which baking professionals will aim to please the judges in this year’s Bake Off: The Professionals? Here’s everything you need to know.
Bake Off: The Professionals cast
- Andrew and Raf from Harwoods Patisseries
- Annie and Subin from The Dorchester
- Caroline and Martin from Bisous Bisous
- Baking professionals Mustapha and Tracy
- Chantelle and Kasia from Glenapp Castle
- Margo and Ally from Lexington Catering
- Baking professionals Martyn and Jenny
- Mauro and Daniel from The Landmark London
- Mayank and Dharma from St James’ Court, A Taj Hotel
- Baking professionals Naira and Andrea
- Nicoletta and Georgina from Meraki Baking Studio
How to watch Bake Off: The Professionals
The latest series of The Great British Bake Off spin off will air on Channel 4 on Tuesday, July 4 at 8pm. The show will also be available on catch up via the Channel 4 streaming service.