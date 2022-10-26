Award winning Schitt’s Creek producer Ben Feigin dies at 47 after battle with cancer

Award winning producer of Schitt’s Creek, Ben Feigin has died aged 47. The founder and CEO of Equation Unlimited, LLC had been fighting pancreatic cancer, and his death was confirmed on Monday, October 24 by United Talent Agency.

Feigin won a Primetime Emmy award for hit work as the executive producer on Canadian hit comedy show Schitt’s Creek, starring Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. He was instrumental in the initial success of the show, which ended up winning multiple awards as well as critics praise.

Feigin also worked on the show’s international Live Nation tour and its immersive pop-up experience, which both sold out, as well as the Netflix documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.

Ben Feigin started his career at Warner Bros. where he helped oversee popular tv-series like Friends and ER. He has also worked on creative artistic commissions for former US president Barack Obama.

Schitt’s Creek is a Canadian TV series created by and starring father and son Eugene Levy Dan Levy. The comedy hit, also starring Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, is about the rich Rose family, losing everything after being a victim of Fraud.

The cast of Schitt’s Creek, for which Ben Feigin acted as the executive producer.