More people from the UK will have the opportunity to work in Australia after its government extended the working holiday visa age limit. Coming into force on Saturday (July 1) the work visa will now be offered to people aged 18 to 35, a five-year increase on the original limit of 30.

The change is said to be the first since it was introduced in 1975 under the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement . Further changes to the working holiday visa are expected to take place in one year when Britons will be able to apply to live and work in Down Under for up to three years without any specified work requirements.

According to Sky News , the offer is likely to be considered by many young people living in the UK - as new research reveals how 45% of 25 to 34-year-olds regret not taking a gap year when they had the chance.

Some 43% of people aged 25 to 34 are considering working abroad in the hope of advancing their careers, the figures revealed. The offer could prove tempting as it emerged the UK jobs market had more candidates going for fewer jobs last month - with wages stagnant and redundancies rising.

Australia, which has 2,800 hours of sunlight per year, is an appealing alternative because it has a greater minimum wage than the UK, as well as one of the lowest jobless rates in nearly 50 years.

Tourism Australia ‘s regional general manager for UK & Northern Europe, Sally Cope, said the five-year extension would "present a world of openings to young professionals", as well as an "incredible lifestyle", with Australia "ready to welcome them".

Previously, the Western Australia government offered British skilled workers from various sectors to fill in 31,000 job vacancies in Perth that include doctors, teachers, police officers and civil engineers.

What is Australia’s working holiday visa and how to apply?

For a first time applicant, you get to apply for a first working holiday visa that allows you to stay in the country for 12 months. With the visa, which costs AUD510 (£267), you can study for up to four months and travel to and from Australia as many times as you want.

The visa also allows you to do three months of specified work to become eligible for a second working holiday visa that lets you stay for another year. After one year is up, you can then apply for the third working holiday visa that is valid for another 12 months.