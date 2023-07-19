Netflix has released the trailer for a new reality series starring Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

The Fury’s are set to star in their own reality series, Netflix has confirmed. Two-time heavyweight champion and father of six Tyson Fury will star in the series alongside wife Paris, brother Tommy and Molly-Mae Hague as they give viewers an insight into their day-to-day life.

In the series, the ‘Gypsy King’ will openly share his struggles with bi-polar disorder and being a father of six to children Venezuela, Prince John, Prince Tyson, Prince Adonis, Valencia and Athena. The show will also follow Tommy’s journey into becoming a dad alongside partner of four years, Molly-Mae.

The trailer, which was released by Netflix on July 19, sees Tyson carry out regular day-to-day chores after he retired from boxing back in 2022. However, the clip later sees the star toying with the idea of getting back in the ring.

The trailer contains a voice over from a news reporter, stating: “The world’s strongest man has called out Fury for a fight in Iceland.” The clip then shows Tyson and wife Paris in a deep conversation, with Paris asking: “I thought you were retired?”

Tyson responds: “I am retired.” Paris adds, “Right… when are you going to Iceland?”, to which Tyson responds, “Tomorrow”.

But when will the reality series air and how can you watch At Home With The Furys? Here’s everything you need to know.

At Home With The Furys release date

At Home With The Furys, starring Tyson Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, will air in August

At Home With The Furys will be released on Wednesday, August 16. Tyson previously confirmed the release date in an Instagram story.

He said: “Very very very busy couple of days with the launch of my new Netflix show on August 16.

“I can’t wait for that, I’m doing a ton of press at the moment for it.

“COME ON! Live on your screens, At Home with the Fury’s. Get up!”

How to watch At Home With The Furys

At Home With The Furys will be available to watch on Netflix on its release date.

