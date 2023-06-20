From Monday (June 19) until July 31, shoppers who spend more than £30 in store at Aldi will receive a voucher which entitles a child to a free taster session of an Olympic or Paralympic sport of their choosing. According to Aldi, whether kids want to try triathlon, give gymnastics a go or have a crack at wheelchair basketball, codes can be redeemed online which will show all the participating clubs nearby and how to book their free place.

The partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, has been called the ‘Get a Taste for Sport’ initiative and is aiming to help an estimated 20 million children stay active this summer. The launch of the initiative follows a new poll* commissioned by Aldi which revealed more than half (54%) of low-income parents either plan to or have already cut back on the number of sport clubs they send their child to.

Two thirds (68%) of hard-up parents will have to make sacrifices to pay for their child to attend sports clubs this summer, whether it be picking up on extra work (38%) or socialising less (37%). The research also found that three quarters (76%) are worried about being able to cope financially during the school holidays due to the rising cost of bills (80%) and being able to afford days out for their child (75%) is also among the top concerns.

Team GB gymnast and three-time Olympic champion, Max Whitlock, said: “Not only do children deserve the freedom to do what they love, but the importance of sport and exercise on a child’s physical and mental wellbeing cannot be underestimated. Sport allowed me to find my confidence and make friends for life, and now as a parent I want to ensure the same for my own child.

“The cost of living crisis is putting some parents in a position where they have to sacrifice sending their child to sports clubs and there is clearly work to be done to promote equal access to sport across the country. That’s why I am proud to be working with Aldi to help more children stay active with the ‘Get a Taste for Sport initiative’.”

Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director at Aldi UK, said: “With Aldi’s core purpose being to ensure that access to fresh, affordable, healthy food is a right not a privilege, our ‘Get a Taste for Sport’ initiative is the perfect opportunity to bring this purpose to the forefront and extend that promise to physical activities too.

