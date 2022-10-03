Aldi has revealed the 29 locations it has set its sights on to open new stores.

Already boasting 970 stores, the budget supermarket is planning to open another 16 before the end of the year - a move they say is set to create over 6,000 new jobs.

And after official data revealed it has become Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, the German brand is not planning on stopping there.

The areas Aldi is still looking to bring new stores to include cities such as Bath and Birmingham, as well as smaller towns like Penzance and Maidenhead.

Aldi’s search for new store sites

Aldi is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development. The site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

The supermarket will also be developing new distribution centres, as well as expanding existing ones, including two in Bedford and Leicestershire.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is worsening, and it’s being felt by millions of households across the UK. It’s in times like these when our customers rely on us the most, which is why we’re focusing on continuing to deliver our longstanding price promise by offering the lowest possible prices in Britain, every single day.

“Independent research shows our discount is as compelling as ever and that’s why more and more people are switching to Aldi. We will do whatever it takes to maintain our discount to the traditional full price supermarkets and keep grocery prices as low as possible for the millions of customers that shop with Aldi.”

New Aldi locations

The areas Aldi has set its sights on so far include: