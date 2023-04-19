Aaron Carter’s autopsy has ruled the singer drowned in his bathtub after ‘inhaling compressed gas’ and taking sedatives. The star was found dead aged just 34 at his home in California last November.

At the time of his death, his representatives said that the cause of his death was being currently investigated. And five months on, various media outlets have reported the findings of his autopsy.

Carter’s autopsy report noted the effects of sedatives and inhaling gas as contributing to his death. It said that he had died after becoming "incapacitated" and "submerged underwater".

The report went on to say: "Based on the autopsy findings, investigative reports and circumstances, as currently known, Mr Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and taking alprazolam. This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath, and ultimately led to his death."

Alprazolam, which is sold under the brand name Xanax, was also present in Carter’s system at the time of his death, as was the presence of difluoroethane.

The reports stated that difluoroethane is a gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners for electronic devices. As well as that, it can also "induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled".

Despite its ‘euphoric’ feeling, it is known to lead to cardiac arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest. Alprazolam is typically used to treat anxiety disorders, insomnia and seizures, it can cause drowsiness and sedation.

