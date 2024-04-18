Emergency 999 call audio shows how members of the public detained man after he stabbed his partner (sound on)
Emergency 999 call audio reveals how members of the public detained a man after he stabbed his then-partner in the street.
Arif Ahmet Alidov, 51, attended his partner’s workplace and pulled her by her hair to try and drag her off the premises in July 2022. Police say Alidov made threats to kill her over the phone and said that he would make sure that her body would not be found if he did. He fled to Bulgaria a day after the threats were made and took his partner’s passport with him.
In August 2022, the victim received a message from a phone number belonging to one of Alidov’s relatives stating that they would meet her to return the passport to her. When she arrived, Alidov was there instead. He beat her, strangled her and threatened to kill her.
The victim met Alidov again in an attempt to get her passport back. Alidov punched her, causing her to fall to the floor, and stabbed her several times.
Police were called to the scene by members of the public. Alidov had been restrained by the public when officers arrived. He was arrested and taken into custody.
The victim was supported by an off-duty nurse who stayed with her until an ambulance arrived. She received life-saving treatment at the hospital and was later discharged.
Arif Ahmet Alidov, 51, from Edmonton, was found guilty of attempted murder, threats to kill, assault with intent to rob, possession of an offensive weapon, ABH, and strangulation following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court on January 29. On April 12, he was sentenced to 26 years' imprisonment.