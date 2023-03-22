49 best beaches in the UK revealed: From Blackpool Sands, West Wittering to Whiterocks - full list
These are some of the best beaches in the UK, according to luxury travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller.
The UK is rightly heralded for many reasons including rich history, diverse culture and breathtaking scenery. Now, it is also home to 49 best beaches including the famous Blackpool Sands in South Devon, as revealed by posh travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller.
Although not automatically considered a beach destination by many, the UK actually boasts a coastline which is naturally gorgeous and suitable for every sort of holiday - from the rocky and windswept beaches of Cornwall and Devon to the secret sandy spots in Scotland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Furthermore, UK beaches are frequently less crowded than those found in European tourist areas, allowing visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of the coastline in peace and quiet. Condé Nast Traveller said: “It takes some by surprise, but it turns out the UK does have some of the world’s most beautiful sandy beaches.
“From Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly, you can expect sun-kissed sandy beaches, with each stretch of coastline more beautiful than the next. While we don’t like to pick favourites, we do recommend exploring the south-west corner of Wales, which has an enchanting stretch of coast and sandy UK beaches.”
Therefore, there’s never been a better time to arrange a trip to one of the UK’s many magnificent beaches as the weather begins to warm up. So, whether you want to spend languid days lazing on the sand or get your heart racing with some water sports, there’s always something for everyone.
49 best beaches in the UK - full list
Advertisement
England
Advertisement
- Blackpool Sands, Devon
- Seven Sisters, Sussex
- Sennen Cove, Cornwall
- Walberswick Beach, Suffolk
- Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles
- Holkham Beach, Norfolk
- Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset
- Dunwich Beach, Suffolk
- Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall
- Hunstanton, Norfolk
- Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset
- Southwold, Suffolk
- Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset
- Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex
- Whitstable beach, Kent
- Aldeburgh, Suffolk
- Branchester Beach, Norfolk
- Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent
- Polzeath, Cornwall
- Bantham Beach, South Devon
- Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire
- West Wittering, West Sussex
- Sandbanks, Dorset
- St. Bees, Cumbria
- Woolacombe Sands, Devon
- Cromer Beach, North Norfolk
- Whitley Bay, Tyneside
- Sheringham beach, North Norfolk
- South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire
- Ventnor, Isle of Wight
Scotland
- Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris
- Achmelvich Beach, North-west
- Machir Bay, Islay
- Uig beach, Isle of Lewis
- St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire
- Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides
Advertisement
Wales
- Three Cliffs Bay
- Aberfforest Beach
- Llanddwyn, Anglesey
- Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire
- Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast
- Harlech Gwynedd
- Penbryn Ceredigion
- Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire
Advertisement
Northern Ireland
Advertisement
- Benone, Ulster
- Mill Bay, Rathlin Island
- Magilligan Point, Ulster
- Whiterocks, Portrush
- Whitepark Bay, Antrim