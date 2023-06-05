News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures

11-year-old child ‘seriously injured’ after being mauled by a dog in Manchester - 35-year-old woman arrested

An air ambulance arrived at the scene after an 11-year-old boy was left seriously injured after being mauled by a dog this weekend

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 5th Jun 2023, 07:50 BST- 1 min read

An 11-year-old child has been left ‘seriously injured’ after being mauled by a dog on a housing estate. Emergency services swarmed to the area after the incident which occurred on Sunday (June 4).

The attack happened on a residential road in Monsall, Manchester. Reports suggest the child involved was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but are reportedly not believed to be life threatening.

Onlookers watched as an air ambulance was also summoned to the scene. Following the incident, the dog was seized by officers and a woman, aged 35, remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control.

One resident said: "My son heard loud screams and got me and we went running down the stairs. The young lad had gone back inside the house. We heard they took the little lad to hospital, it’s just awful. It’s so scary how dogs can just turn and it’s so dangerous. There are young children that play out here."

Most Popular

    Taking to social media, one person said: “It’s so terribly sad, yet another dog attack, I don’t know where or how this is going to end. We seem to have so many totally ignorant and arrogant dog owners that are either unaware or just simply don’t care about their dogs.”

    Another Facebook user said: “Such a shame this is happening but we also have a large amount of children who are not being raised to respect dogs, owners who don’t know how to read their dog’s body language. I hope the boy is ok.”

    Related topics:Emergency servicesHospitalManchesterAir ambulance