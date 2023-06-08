Jill Malzard and Janet Brierley from the Whaley Bridge Well Dressing Group are appealing for new volunteers. Pic Jason Chadwick

The last well dressing board in Whaley Bridge went up in 2019 but the community are looking to bring it back.

Jill Malzard, who is leading the new group, said: "Since then we had the disaster with the dam, two years for the pandemic and last year we didn't have enough volunteers as the people who used to do it have become too old, moved away or have sadly died.

"But we are determined to bring it back this year."

Whaley first started having a wells dressing board in 2000 to mark the millennium and Jill has been a volunteer petaller - a person who decorates the clay boards with flower petals - for over ten years.

She said: "We always try and tie in the boards with a national event or milestone and we've done so many over the years.

"I think my favourite board we have ever done was a Beatrix Potter one, that was lovely.

"This year we will be doing a Paddington Bear which will be nice."

The schools and nurseries are getting involved again and Gill wants to make it a 'real community project'.

She said: "Normally the petallers meet in the day but that means everyone who works can't help out.

"But we will be doing it at the garage behind the Mechanics Institute and have no set times for being there.

"We'd love to get more younger people involved so if people would like an evening session will look at putting one on so we can make this accessible for everyone."

The petallers will start work in the days before the blessing of the well on Sunday June, 25.

Jill said: "It has to be done as close to the blessing of the well as possible to keep the flowers looking fresh."

After the blessing, at 2.30pm the board by the phone box on Jodrell carpark will be there for everyone to enjoy.

Jill added: "If anyone has a few hours to spare and would like to get involved get in touch we'd love to hear from you."

